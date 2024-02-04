Local Bounti (LOCL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th.

Local Bounti Stock Performance

NYSE LOCL opened at $2.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Local Bounti has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $14.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Institutional Trading of Local Bounti

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCL. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Local Bounti by 853.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Local Bounti during the second quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Local Bounti by 732.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Local Bounti during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 15.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

