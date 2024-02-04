Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Lindsay from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Lindsay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lindsay has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.50.

Lindsay stock opened at $131.70 on Thursday. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $159.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.44 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lindsay will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonen Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,851,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

