Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,605,000 after buying an additional 63,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,594,000 after purchasing an additional 59,991 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,675,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,743,000 after purchasing an additional 508,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 976,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,894,000 after purchasing an additional 45,575 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO stock opened at $226.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.36 and a 12 month high of $228.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LECO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,780 shares of company stock valued at $17,623,734 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.