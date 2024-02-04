Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Buys $5,397,888.90 in Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,499,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,933,790.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

Liberty Live Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVA opened at $35.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $37.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Liberty Live Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Liberty Live Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.