Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Shares Down 3%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.93 and last traded at $22.01. Approximately 42,870 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 332% from the average daily volume of 9,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.
Liberty Broadband Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28.
Liberty Broadband Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%.
Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
