Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,692 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.1 %

MNST traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $55.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,481,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,283,547. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.37. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

