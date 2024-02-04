Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 128,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Perrigo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in Perrigo by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,959,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,032,000 after buying an additional 2,486,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $45,075,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after buying an additional 1,021,709 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,684,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 935,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,888,000 after buying an additional 563,668 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,428 shares in the company, valued at $245,929.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $318,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 23,590 shares of company stock worth $696,749. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PRGO. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of PRGO stock remained flat at $32.28 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 849,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,920. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.59. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

