Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 128,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 827,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,443,000 after acquiring an additional 168,183 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the third quarter worth $1,278,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 713,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,234,000 after acquiring an additional 460,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Perrigo by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 660,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after acquiring an additional 143,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRGO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $172,105.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,446.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $172,105.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,446.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,590 shares of company stock worth $696,749 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of PRGO stock remained flat at $32.28 during trading hours on Friday. 849,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,920. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.73 and a beta of 0.67. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

