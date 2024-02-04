Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 50,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 27.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE DIN traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.97. 207,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,684. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $725.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.72.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Dine Brands Global news, CEO John W. Peyton bought 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $100,058.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 78,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,999.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang acquired 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.32 per share, with a total value of $50,684.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,101 shares in the company, valued at $827,455.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Peyton bought 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $100,058.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 78,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,999.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIN shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.