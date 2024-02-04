Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $4.62 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 241.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 110.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.45.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE EXR traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.53. 944,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,388. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.87. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $170.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 119.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

