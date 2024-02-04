Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 85,881 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,881 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CarMax by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 194.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 456.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Shares of KMX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.79. 1,833,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,682. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.76 and a 52 week high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $775,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

