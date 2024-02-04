Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 398,976 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 84.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,976 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ON were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in ON by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ON by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ON by 816.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in ON by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

ON Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE ONON traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,161,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,801. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 98.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.31 million. ON had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

