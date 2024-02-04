Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 153,963 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,963 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 46.4% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLO. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flowers Foods news, CFO R Steve Kinsey acquired 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,743. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.62.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.75%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

See Also

