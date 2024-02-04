Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 12,522 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,522 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 16.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 42.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 51.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Shares of NYSE W traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.55. 3,986,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,561,793. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $90.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 3.32.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,446 shares of company stock worth $3,335,322 in the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

