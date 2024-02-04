Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,029 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 23,115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DPG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.92. 224,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,526. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

