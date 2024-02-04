Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 83.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,879 shares during the period. Boyd Gaming makes up approximately 1.3% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.17% of Boyd Gaming worth $10,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 73.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BYD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.89.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BYD stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.12. 451,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,694. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day moving average is $62.48.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

