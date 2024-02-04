Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 477,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.26% of Leslie’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Leslie’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LESL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Shares of LESL stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.00. 8,283,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,691. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $432.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

