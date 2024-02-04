Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 37,697 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 95.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,697 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 4.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in Copart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.03. 4,074,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,827,931. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.47. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

