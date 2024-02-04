Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 88,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $56.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,093,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,590. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $65.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of -29.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -103.70%.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

