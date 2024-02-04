Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 897,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,084,000. Elanco Animal Health accounts for approximately 1.3% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,015,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after buying an additional 688,779 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 836.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 367,741 shares during the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,456,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 0.4 %

ELAN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,668,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $15.94.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

