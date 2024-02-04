Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 758,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,592,000. American Eagle Outfitters makes up about 1.7% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% in the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 102,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEO traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,117,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,459. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEO. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,243,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,634 shares of company stock worth $2,560,937. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

