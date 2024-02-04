Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $5.22 Million Investment in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 89,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.21% of Shake Shack as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at about $629,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $2,133,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,046,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,761,000 after acquiring an additional 168,947 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.50. 590,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.20. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $80.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,937.98 and a beta of 1.75.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $276.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.96 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 2.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHAK. StockNews.com lowered Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James upgraded Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

