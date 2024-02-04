Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $3.80 Million Investment in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.08% of Hilton Grand Vacations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HGV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of HGV stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.01. 403,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,372. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

