Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Texas Roadhouse comprises about 1.8% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.21% of Texas Roadhouse worth $13,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,844,000 after acquiring an additional 646,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth approximately $64,571,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4,434,627.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,714,000 after acquiring an additional 487,809 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.50. 514,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,596. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.03 and a 200 day moving average of $108.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $130.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

