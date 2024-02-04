Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $2.85 Million in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 90,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.20% of Brinker International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EAT. Barclays PLC increased its position in Brinker International by 49.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,426,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $525,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EAT. Gordon Haskett upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.77.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,567.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.27. 1,563,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,953. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.47. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $46.11.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

