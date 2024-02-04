Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FOX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in FOX by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,847,000 after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Price Performance

NASDAQ:FOX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.56. 1,050,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.87.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

