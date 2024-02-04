Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 291.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,111 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.14% of Kontoor Brands worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,656 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at $1,319,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,965,000 after acquiring an additional 802,166 shares during the period.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

KTB traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $58.34. 624,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,799. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $654.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.70 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 75.07% and a net margin of 8.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

KTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Edward Jones lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

