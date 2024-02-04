Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 371.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,207 shares during the period. Freshpet makes up approximately 1.1% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,327,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107,824 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,289,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,298,000 after buying an additional 275,374 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,094,000 after buying an additional 170,766 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 29.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,102,000 after buying an additional 605,618 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 47.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,545,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,519,000 after buying an additional 820,482 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRPT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Freshpet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of FRPT stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.50. 477,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,004. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day moving average is $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.52. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $89.47.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.45 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

