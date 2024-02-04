Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 900,667 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 900,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,000. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund accounts for about 1.5% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after buying an additional 42,386 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,136,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 102,215 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:RA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.29. 392,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,643. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is -1,981.82%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

