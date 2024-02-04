Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,172 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,965,000. HubSpot accounts for 1.1% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 1.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in HubSpot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 4.9% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in HubSpot by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $21,813,185. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $612.39. 443,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,539. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $342.32 and a 12 month high of $635.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.71.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.77.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

