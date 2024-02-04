Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 127,118 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 127,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,000. Crocs accounts for approximately 1.5% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Crocs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.7% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs during the second quarter valued at $2,132,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,890.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,514 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CROX

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of Crocs stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,489. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.87 and its 200 day moving average is $96.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.95. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $151.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 72.21%. Equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.