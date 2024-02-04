Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 6,928 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 191.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 2,920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 24.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOX traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.56. 1,050,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,968. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

