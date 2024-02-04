L7 Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $862,339.32 (LSD)

L7 (LSD) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. L7 has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $862,339.32 worth of L7 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One L7 token can currently be purchased for $5.02 or 0.00011707 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, L7 has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About L7

L7’s genesis date was July 19th, 2023. L7’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000 tokens. The official website for L7 is www.l7dex.finance. L7’s official Twitter account is @l7_global.

L7 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “L7 (LSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. L7 has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 40,941,582 in circulation. The last known price of L7 is 5.04829838 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,049,385.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.l7dex.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as L7 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade L7 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy L7 using one of the exchanges listed above.

