L2 Asset Management LLC Takes Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000. International Seaways makes up 0.9% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INSW. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2,495.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,797,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,718,000 after buying an additional 1,727,791 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth $17,047,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in International Seaways by 2,140.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 485,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 463,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $13,907,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth $13,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Stock Down 1.3 %

INSW stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $241.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.03 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 39.60%. As a group, analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,705.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $236,995 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

