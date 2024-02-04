L2 Asset Management LLC Sells 1,176 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

L2 Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,775,000 after acquiring an additional 51,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,804,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 98,435 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $395.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.85. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.90 and a 12-month high of $457.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.14.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

