L2 Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

L2 Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 84.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,538 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $137.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.45 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

