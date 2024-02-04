L2 Asset Management LLC Invests $180,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 13.1% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.4% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

Synopsys Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $552.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.97 and a twelve month high of $573.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $529.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.23.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

