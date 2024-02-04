KLR Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,097 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of American Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,108,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Software by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,065,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,661,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,836,000 after purchasing an additional 143,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Software by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,842,000 after buying an additional 429,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after buying an additional 52,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

American Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $374.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.71.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. American Software had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

American Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

