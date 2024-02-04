KLR Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,361,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,361,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,850 shares of company stock worth $19,256,494 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $296.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.26 and a 52-week high of $301.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.61. The firm has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.49, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

