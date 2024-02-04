KLR Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DFS

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.