KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.53.

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 19,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $89.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.23. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $89.84.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.12 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.78%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

