KickToken Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.03 Million (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $134.18 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00016471 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00016842 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,807.62 or 0.99977110 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011175 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.72 or 0.00174504 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

KickToken is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01663893 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $145.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

