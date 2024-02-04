KickToken Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.03 Million (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, KickToken has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $145.11 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016422 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00016470 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,981.46 or 1.00030555 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011135 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.95 or 0.00172112 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KICK is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01663893 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $145.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

