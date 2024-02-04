KeyCorp Boosts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $50.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MTCH. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.37.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average is $38.25. Match Group has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $50.94.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.31 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. Match Group’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Match Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Match Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Match Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

