Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,330.4% in the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 16,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,368.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $782,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.3% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.3 %

SHW opened at $309.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $314.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

