Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,319,000 after purchasing an additional 410,331 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 267,750 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,190,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3,755.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 182,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,197,000 after purchasing an additional 177,997 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $162.58 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.02 and a 12-month high of $167.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.63.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

