Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 27,795 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,795 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 97,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 45,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $698,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $33.86 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.14. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

