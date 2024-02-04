JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target to GBX 890

WPP (LON:WPP – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($10.81) to GBX 890 ($11.31) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WPP. Macquarie cut their price objective on WPP from GBX 850 ($10.81) to GBX 800 ($10.17) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.71) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,005.83 ($12.79).

WPP stock opened at GBX 775.40 ($9.86) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 742.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 747.75. WPP has a one year low of GBX 656 ($8.34) and a one year high of GBX 1,082 ($13.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of £8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,582.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.13.

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.14) per share, with a total value of £14,380 ($18,281.21). Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

