JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$121.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$116.00 to C$121.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$115.69.

TSE CP opened at C$112.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$103.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$103.34. The stock has a market cap of C$104.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$94.45 and a 12-month high of C$112.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.04.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.4033374 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total transaction of C$4,911,490.50. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

