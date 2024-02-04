Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Lowered to $48.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Shares of JCI opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.98. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

